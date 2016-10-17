Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

HSBC taps CIBC’s Tomei to head retail banking, wealth management unit Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

HSBC Bank Canada has appointed a new head of retail banking and wealth management.

Larry Tomei is joining HSBC after a 22-career at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, where he most recently headed President’s Choice Financial.

HSBC’s retail presence in Canada is much smaller than the Big Six, given the bank’s emphasis on commercial banking in this country. Profit for its retail banking and wealth management division in the second quarter, ended June 30, was just $16-million, or about 10 per cent of the total profit for the quarter.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog