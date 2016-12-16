When marijuana is being passed around and someone holds the spliff a little too long, that’s called bogarting the joint.

Right now, a handful of Canada’s independent investment banks are bogarting the legal and lucrative medical marijuana market, raising more than $230-million to fund fledgling companies in the past two years. These dealers in dope stocks have created firms expected to be valued at $5-billion or more by the time lighting a joint is totally legal.

