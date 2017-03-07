A new Canadian venture plans to build small, on-site power facilities for businesses as high energy costs and investor demand for infrastructure converge.
Forum Equity Partners, a Toronto-based alternative investment manager with $1.3-billion under management, is backing an initiative that will seek to put individual, natural gas-fired power plants within Ontario hotels, manufacturing facilities and other businesses. In time, the business plans to expand in Canada and internationally.
