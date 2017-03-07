Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Infrastructure investor looks to build power plants amid high Ontario energy prices Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A new Canadian venture plans to build small, on-site power facilities for businesses as high energy costs and investor demand for infrastructure converge.

Forum Equity Partners, a Toronto-based alternative investment manager with $1.3-billion under management, is backing an initiative that will seek to put individual, natural gas-fired power plants within Ontario hotels, manufacturing facilities and other businesses. In time, the business plans to expand in Canada and internationally.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular