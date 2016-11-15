Intact Financial Corp. has hired CIBC World Markets investment banking veteran Don Fox, bolstering its management team at a moment when the company is looking for growth opportunities.

In the new year, Don Fox will take on a new role at the country’s largest property and casualty insurer as executive vice president overseeing investment management, corporate legal and development teams, and audit and finance functions. He officially takes over the new role after a two-month transition period that lasts until March.

