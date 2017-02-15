Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investment banker Mike Shuh is joining Canaccord Genuity Corp. to run its financial institutions group.

He will work with investment banking and advisory teams across all regions at Canaccord to provide advice to asset managers, alternative lenders, investment funds and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), according to an internal staff memo.

