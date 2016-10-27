The Ontario Securities Commission published a decision Thursday allowing international securities dealer J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to start trading certain bonds of Canadian businesses with Canadian institutional investors.
The exemption, the first of its kind, will loosen restrictions that prevented foreign dealers from buying and selling the debt of Canadian companies that had previously been issued in foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar or euro, or the debt of any issuer that was initially distributed outside Canada without a prospectus being filed in Canada.Report Typo/Error
