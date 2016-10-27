Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

J.P. Morgan first foreign dealer to get relief from onerous bond rule Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Ontario Securities Commission published a decision Thursday allowing international securities dealer J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to start trading certain bonds of Canadian businesses with Canadian institutional investors.

The exemption, the first of its kind, will loosen restrictions that prevented foreign dealers from buying and selling the debt of Canadian companies that had previously been issued in foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar or euro, or the debt of any issuer that was initially distributed outside Canada without a prospectus being filed in Canada.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog