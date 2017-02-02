Kew Media Group Inc. is set to acquire a broad portfolio of 10 companies that own, produce and distribute film, television and other programming for $104.1-million.
From the Netflix documentary series Cooked, to lifestyle shows such as Dance Moms and Hockey Wives and a host of well-known documentaries, Kew is poised to buy companies that control 6,000 hours of media content sold in more than 150 countries.Report Typo/Error
Follow @j2nelsonon Twitter:
- Kew Media Group Inc$10.05+0.15(+1.52%)
- Netflix Inc$139.20-1.58(-1.12%)
- Updated February 2 2:47 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.