Kew Media Group Inc. is set to acquire a broad portfolio of 10 companies that own, produce and distribute film, television and other programming for $104.1-million.

From the Netflix documentary series Cooked, to lifestyle shows such as Dance Moms and Hockey Wives and a host of well-known documentaries, Kew is poised to buy companies that control 6,000 hours of media content sold in more than 150 countries.

