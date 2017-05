Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Canadian unit is seeking to raise $1.75-billion in an initial public offering to help fund its contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as the project inches closer to construction.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan plans to offer the restricted voting shares at between $19 and $22 apiece while retaining an ownership stake of up to 77 per cent, according to an updated prospectus filed Wednesday.

