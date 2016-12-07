The optics are ugly, and the critics will pounce, but what else was Victor Dodig supposed to do? Postponing the shareholder vote for his $4.9-billion acquisition of PrivateBancorp stings, but it’s the smartest thing for investors.

Save for scrapping such an event altogether, delaying the vote is the ultimate sign of weakness for any acquisition. Doing so sends a strong, but implicit, message to the market: Investors just aren’t having it, which means they’re likely to vote against the deal.

