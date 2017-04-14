How Bay Street star Ben Cheng became an OSC target

Ben Cheng was once among an elite group of Bay Street portfolio managers who could legitimately claim star status.

As a money manager who capitalized on the boom in income trusts – before Ottawa’s infamous crackdown on them in 2006 – he had a hot track record and a strong personal brand. Mr. Cheng’s name helped attract billions in assets from investors – with an ego to match, say some observers. Story

Report Typo/Error