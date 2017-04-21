Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fairfax ‘starting from scratch’ as it eyes growth opportunities, Watsa said

After years of expressing bearish views on the economic weaknesses in global markets, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. founder and CEO Prem Watsa is turning to a brighter focus on investment opportunities he sees.

With several years of lacklustre investment returns weighing on the Toronto-based firm, Fairfax is “basically starting from scratch” after removing all its extensive equity hedges at the end of last year, Mr. Watsa told a packed concert hall of shareholders at the Fairfax annual meeting in Toronto on Thursday. Story

