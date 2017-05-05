Home Capital launches board shakeup in ‘governance renewal’

Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. is taking the first step to shake up its board of directors, adding a new leader with experience in restructuring financial firms as it seeks to stabilize its business.

Home Capital said Friday that Alan Hibben would become a board member, replacing the company’s retiring founder Gerald Soloway. This change paves the way for the addition of more new board members, aiming to boost Home Capital’s credibility in the market at a time when it has had a run on deposits. The appointment will also help form a team that can nimbly make decisions about Home Capital’s future, either as an independent business or in a sale process. Story

