CPPIB head warns protectionism poses threat to investment returns

The head of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is expressing concerns about a growing wave of protectionism that is threatening investment returns.

The debate over open borders has gained traction amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to reform the North American free-trade agreement. Unrest in Europe caused by the Brexit vote, and the potential for populist candidates to make progress in French and German elections, have also contributed to a climate of uncertainty. Story

