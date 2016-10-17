Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Laurentian Bank of Canada is setting up an energy banking practice in Calgary, despite the collapse in oil prices that has thinned the number of dealers serving the sector.

Montreal-based Laurentian Bank Securities has hired former GMP Capital Inc. energy banker Wade Felesky to lead the effort in the oil patch, which is expected to be a small shop compared with the energy franchises run by the Big Six major Canadian banks.

