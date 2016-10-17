Laurentian Bank of Canada is setting up an energy banking practice in Calgary, despite the collapse in oil prices that has thinned the number of dealers serving the sector.

Montreal-based Laurentian Bank Securities has hired former GMP Capital Inc. energy banker Wade Felesky to lead the effort in the oil patch, which is expected to be a small shop compared with the energy franchises run by the Big Six major Canadian banks.

