A generation ago, Toronto-Dominion Bank built a lucrative business as the lender of choice to North American telecom and cable companies.
Now the bank, best known for its massive retail branch network, is winning a reputation in Calgary as the go-to lender for ambitious energy companies. TD Securities quarterbacked $9-billion of loans, along with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia, that allowed Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. to snag Shell Canada Ltd.’s oil sands assets on Thursday and strengthen a Canadian champion in the oil and gas sector.Report Typo/Error
