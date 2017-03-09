Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

TD Bank, best known for its massive retail branch network, is winning a reputation in Calgary as the go-to lender for ambitious energy companies. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TD Bank, best known for its massive retail branch network, is winning a reputation in Calgary as the go-to lender for ambitious energy companies. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Lender of choice: TD builds its oil patch presence Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis and Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A generation ago, Toronto-Dominion Bank built a lucrative business as the lender of choice to North American telecom and cable companies.

Now the bank, best known for its massive retail branch network, is winning a reputation in Calgary as the go-to lender for ambitious energy companies. TD Securities quarterbacked $9-billion of loans, along with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia, that allowed Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. to snag Shell Canada Ltd.’s oil sands assets on Thursday and strengthen a Canadian champion in the oil and gas sector.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Take an aerial tour of Fort Hills, the latest oil sands megaproject (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular