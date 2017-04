Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corp., a global low-cost gold producer, has mines in Greece, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Brazil – and until recently China. Eldorado first entered China in 2005; a decade later, however, it wanted out.

In April, 2016, Eldorado announced the sale of an 82-per-cent interest in its Jinfeng mine to China National Gold Group for $300-million (U.S.) in cash.

Report Typo/Error