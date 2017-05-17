Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

LEXPERT

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Ontario Securities Commission has yet to publicly respond to a shareholder request to halt Cenovus Energy Inc.’s blockbuster offer for ConocoPhillips Canada’s assets and force it to be put to a shareholder vote following a major shareholder’s objection to the deal. And the OSC may simply allow the deal to close without intervening.

