The Ontario Securities Commission has yet to publicly respond to a shareholder request to halt Cenovus Energy Inc.’s blockbuster offer for ConocoPhillips Canada’s assets and force it to be put to a shareholder vote following a major shareholder’s objection to the deal. And the OSC may simply allow the deal to close without intervening.Report Typo/Error
