Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Lexpert: Bill C-25 amendments will reinforce trend toward shareholder democracy

LEXPERT

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In September, 2016, Navdeep Bains, the federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, introduced Bill C-25, which if enacted will make significant changes to the governance of public companies incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The CBCA amendments, which have passed second reading in the House of Commons, are now awaiting review by the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology. While far from a revolution in corporate governance, Bill C-25’s amendments to the CBCA will reinforce the trend toward increased shareholder democracy and the slow advance toward director diversity.

