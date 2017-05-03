An evolving regulatory regime is presenting risk for potential investors in the hot cannabis market.
In Canada alone there are more than 130,000 registered medical-cannabis patients. Licensed producers (LPs) are projecting sales approaching $400-million in 2017, and sales are projected to hit $1.5-billion by 2024. The domestic outlook pales beside the potential in the international market, which is predicted to do $100-billion in retail sales between 2022 and 2027, excluding recreational sales.Report Typo/Error
