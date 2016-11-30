Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Lexpert: Investors abroad take aim at Canada’s cultural protectionism Add to ...

Subscribers Only

LEXPERT

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Even as Canada plays catch-up on the international trade scene through its pursuit of bilateral investment treaties (BITs), it faces its first non-NAFTA investment claim and the first BIT claim against it by a developing-country investor – and from no less a trading power than Egypt.

An Egyptian telecom firm has requested arbitration from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The dispute almost certainly arises from the company’s failed attempt to buy a controlling interest in a Canadian wireless-service provider a few years ago. This is the first BIT dispute in which Canada finds itself on the defensive, and the case is squarely within the realm of the cultural-protectionism allegations that have long sullied Canada’s reputation as a free-trade advocate.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog