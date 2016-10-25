Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law
Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Vail Resorts Inc$156.27-2.76(-1.74%)
- Constellation Brands Inc$168.14-1.43(-0.84%)
- Constellation Brands Inc$171.000.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 24 9:40 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.