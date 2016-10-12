Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Lexpert: The problem with Canadian venture financing Add to ...

Subscribers Only

LEXPERT

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Everyone agrees that innovation is great and we need more of it – but it takes serious money to take an early-stage company with $4-million or $5-million in revenue and transform it into a company with $100-million in revenue.

In Canada, there’s a real challenge in getting to that next phase, whereas Silicon Valley’s tech investors are generally more alive to the potential of young Canadian firms. In the past few years, Canadian startups have seen a lot more funding from the United States and countries outside Canada than from inside the country, and in larger amounts.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Tech startup Thalmic Labs secures nearly $160M in financing from the likes of Intel, Amazon (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog