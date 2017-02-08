Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Lexpert: Top deals of 2016 defied the odds Add to ...

Subscribers Only

LEXPERT

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

With low oil prices and an unfavourable exchange rate, forecasters may have predicted a discouraging environment for Canada’s deal makers. But 2016’s top deals defied the odds.

Lawyers said their “Canadian Champion” clients, be they Canadian-owned or otherwise, were faced with a lack of domestic targets. So, in order to take their businesses to the next level, they had to move out or expand their footprint in the United States and other countries. Fortis’s acquisition of Michigan-based ITC Holdings and Enbridge’s acquisition of Spectra Energy are prime examples.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

General Motors' profit falls 71 per cent (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular