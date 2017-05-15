A company proposing a liquefied natural gas project in Atlantic Canada has launched a reverse takeover of a Quebec exploration firm in a bid to bolster its ability to fund the multibillion-dollar development.

Privately held Pieridae Energy Ltd., backer of the Goldboro project in Nova Scotia, said it agreed to an amalgamation with TSX Venture Exchange-listed Pétrolia Inc., under which the resulting company would be a publicly traded, integrated LNG producer.

