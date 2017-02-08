Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A major European stock exchange is trying to bolster its equity listings business by making a play for Canadian companies.

London Stock Exchange PLC has added three new issuers with ties to Canada so far in 2017, bringing its total to 22 such companies. Most of these companies are interlisted, meaning their shares trade in both London and Toronto.

