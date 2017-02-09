Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Manulife closes book on long-held $4-billion profit target Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Manulife Financial Corp. is finally closing the book on a long-held profit target, underscoring the company’s effort to overcome market pressures since the Great Recession.

Canada’s largest insurance company by assets said Thursday that it achieved an earnings goal that’s been in its sights since 2010, posting just a bit more than $4-billion in adjusted “core” profits for 2016. Manulife introduced this non-standard measurement in 2012 to strip out accounting volatility and other exceptional items. The insurer says the metric better reflects underlying business performance, although some analysts and investors have taken issue with the transparency and usefulness of the metric.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

Also on The Globe and Mail

This is the Bombardier aircraft that Ottawa just backed with an interest-free loan (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular