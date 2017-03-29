Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Manulife Financial Corp. has promoted the head of its Asian division to a new leadership position, bringing a renewed focus on succession planning to the country’s largest insurer .

Australian-born Roy Gori is set to take over as Manulife’s president as of June 5, and will oversee investments and the company’s global operations. Mr. Gori intends to move from his current base in Hong Kong to Toronto to take on the role, pending immigration approvals.

