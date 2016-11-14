Greg Boland’s six-year saga to shake up Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has finally come to an end, with the activist investor stepping down from the company’s board of directors.

When he first invested in 2010, Mr. Boland launched a high-profile proxy battle against a company that was in rough shape. Some investors believed the board was stacked with allies of the McCain family, which owned a one-third stake, and the company was struggling to compete with much more efficient global rivals.

Report Typo/Error