McMillan LLP, a law firm with five offices in Canada and one in Hong Kong, is starting a public affairs firm, seizing on an opportunity as many of its corporate clients across a number of sectors grapple with heightened regulatory risks.

The consultancy, which is named McMillan Vantage Policy Group, will offer services such as policy and regulatory analysis, strategic communications and government relations, with a goal of bridging the gap between the private and public sectors.

