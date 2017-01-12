Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jeff Lewis

MEG Energy Corp.’s shares skidded after the company issued $450-million in stock and unveiled plans to refinance a chunk of its debt as it restarts expansion in the oil sands.

Calgary-based MEG announced an upsized bought deal on Thursday, issuing 58.1 million subscription receipts at $7.75 apiece. The syndicate is co-led by BMO Capital Markets, Barclays PLC and RBC Capital Markets.

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

