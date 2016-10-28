Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

The man responsible for running the division on which Toronto-Dominion Bank has bet its future is retiring, a move that has shocked colleagues and sent Bay Street buzzing.

Mike Pedersen, who is 57 and currently heads TD’s U.S. personal and commercial banking arm, announced his retirement late Thursday, but he will stay with the bank until the summer of 2017 to help with the transition.

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

 

