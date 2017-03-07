Growth is no longer a dirty word for mining companies. After three hard years of begging for capital, killing projects and shrinking portfolios, miners are getting ready to grow again.

But that does not mean a return to multibillion-dollar deals in the sector. Mergers and acquisitions will likely be small this year. Miners are terrified of making a false move after they were punished for blowing out their balance sheets with big acquisitions during the commodities boom.

