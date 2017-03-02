StennerZohny Investment Partners, a Vancouver-based boutique advisory firm for ultra-high net worth investors, is expected to announce as early as Friday that it’s joining the Graystone Consulting group of Morgan Stanley International, based in Palo Alto, California.

The deal sees StennerZohny sever its long-standing partnership with Richardson GMP, but both groups are expected to continue to work together under the new arrangement. The transition is said to be amicable between parties, according to people familiar with the matter.

