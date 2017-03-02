Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thane Stenner, director for wealth management at StennerZohny Investment Partners, part of Toronto-based Richardson GMP Ltd. (Amanda Palmer For The Globe and Mail)

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

StennerZohny Investment Partners, a Vancouver-based boutique advisory firm for ultra-high net worth investors, is expected to announce as early as Friday that it’s joining the Graystone Consulting group of Morgan Stanley International, based in Palo Alto, California.

The deal sees StennerZohny sever its long-standing partnership with Richardson GMP, but both groups are expected to continue to work together under the new arrangement. The transition is said to be amicable between parties, according to people familiar with the matter.

