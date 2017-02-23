Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nasdaq applies for exchange status in Canada Add to ...

Christina Pellegrini

The Canadian arm of Nasdaq Inc. has applied to operate an exchange in this country.

Nasdaq filed an application to become an exchange with regulators in December, about one year after the New York-based operator announced it had agreed to acquire equities trading venue Chi-X Canada to expand its trading business beyond the U.S. and the Nordic countries.

