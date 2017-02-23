The Canadian arm of Nasdaq Inc. has applied to operate an exchange in this country.
Nasdaq filed an application to become an exchange with regulators in December, about one year after the New York-based operator announced it had agreed to acquire equities trading venue Chi-X Canada to expand its trading business beyond the U.S. and the Nordic countries.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Nasdaq Inc$71.45+0.21(+0.29%)
- TMX Group Ltd$70.46-0.58(-0.82%)
- Updated February 23 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.