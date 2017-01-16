National Bank of Canada’s capital markets arm has hired a veteran investment banker from rival CIBC World Markets to beef up its client coverage team.
Dan Nowlan is heading to NBF, where he will be a vice-chair, according to someone familiar with the move. Mr. Nowlan was previously vice-chair at CIBC and has a long history on Bay Street, which included co-running equity capital markets at CIBC.Report Typo/Error
