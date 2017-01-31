National Bank Financial Inc. has poached banking analyst Gabriel Dechaine from rival Canaccord Genuity Corp., filling a spot left open when fellow analyst Peter Routledge departed for a role in public service.

Mr. Dechaine, who is expected to cover financial services companies including banks and insurers for National Bank, has years of experience in sell-side research, having worked at the former Genuity Capital Markets as well as Credit Suisse Canada.

