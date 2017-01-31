Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

National Bank poaches banking analyst from rival Canaccord Add to ...

Subscribers Only

James Bradshaw - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

National Bank Financial Inc. has poached banking analyst Gabriel Dechaine from rival Canaccord Genuity Corp., filling a spot left open when fellow analyst Peter Routledge departed for a role in public service.

Mr. Dechaine, who is expected to cover financial services companies including banks and insurers for National Bank, has years of experience in sell-side research, having worked at the former Genuity Capital Markets as well as Credit Suisse Canada.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular