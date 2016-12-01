National Bank of Canada is striking a partnership with Bill Gross, once dubbed “the king of bonds.”

The country’s sixth-largest bank started a new global fixed-income fund last month and its portfolio is being managed by Mr. Gross and his team at Janus Capital Management LLC.

According to its prospectus, the NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund will be invested in a variety of securities, including government and corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and derivatives, among others. Up to 25 per cent of the fund’s net assets can be invested in high-yield bonds.

Report Typo/Error