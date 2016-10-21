If Canada wants its infrastructure projects to attract major institutional investors, it’s going to have to walk and talk like them.

That’s the message sent to Finance Minister Bill Morneau by his economic growth advisory group in a report issued Thursday. The council called on Ottawa to create an infrastructure bank to fund more than $200-billion of infrastructure projects over a decade using “as few tax dollars as possible.” The bank’s first goal? Attract institutional capital.

Report Typo/Error