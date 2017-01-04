National Bank of Canada’s long-time head of energy investment banking is retiring, with the industry shifting into recovery mode.
Tom MacInnis is stepping down at the end of the month after leading the Quebec-based bank’s Calgary office for eight years, according to an internal memo.
He was praised for “developing the bank’s profile and franchise across all financial markets products in Calgary.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @the_Jeff_Joneson Twitter:
- National Bank of Canada$55.38+0.69(+1.26%)
- Updated January 4 3:51 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.