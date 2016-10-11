Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

New hire is proof that AGF is getting serious about ETFs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Anyone who still questions AGF Management Ltd.’s commitment to its nascent exchange-traded fund strategy need only study the company’s latest hire.

Little noticed last week was the news that AGF hired Karrie Van Belle as a senior vice-president and head of marketing and communications. Ms. Van Belle’s previous job at BlackRockAsset Management Canada Ltd., the dominant global ETF manager with over $1-trillion (U.S.) invested in its low-cost iShares funds, speaks volumes about AGF’s intent.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

Also on The Globe and Mail

BlackRock slashes ETF prices (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog