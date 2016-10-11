Anyone who still questions AGF Management Ltd.’s commitment to its nascent exchange-traded fund strategy need only study the company’s latest hire.

Little noticed last week was the news that AGF hired Karrie Van Belle as a senior vice-president and head of marketing and communications. Ms. Van Belle’s previous job at BlackRockAsset Management Canada Ltd., the dominant global ETF manager with over $1-trillion (U.S.) invested in its low-cost iShares funds, speaks volumes about AGF’s intent.

