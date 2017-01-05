The hunt for higher returns is luring more investors to the private debt space, prompting an increase in Canadian firms and funds that can do this specialized lending.
Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. is the latest to add such a team. The Toronto-based asset manager is set to announce Thursday that it will launch a private lending arm through a new partnership with MidStar Capital Corp.
