Bidders have grown more nervous about launching hostile takeover deals under new rules that took effect in 2016, leading to fewer unsolicited bids than in prior years.

Four unsolicited takeover bids were announced last year and one has been announced so far in 2017, a decline from eight hostile bids in 2015 and seven in 2014, according to data compiled by deal lawyers Aaron Atkinson and Brad Freelan at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP.

