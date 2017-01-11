Aritzia Inc.’s private investors appear to be capitalizing on positive market sentiment as they offload more of their shares just three months after the Canadian women’s-fashion retailer went public.

The Vancouver-based company’s private-equity owner Berkshire Partners LLC, founder and chief executive officer Brian Hill, and director Aldo Bensadoun have entered into an agreement to sell 20.1 million subordinate-voting shares for $17.45 apiece in a bought deal, Aritzia said in a news release late Tuesday. It is uncommon to see a company sell more shares so soon after their initial public offering.

