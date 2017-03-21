All was right with the energy world as the new year dawned, no more so than in the bruised oil-field service sector.

The industry finally looked like it was emerging from two years of slashing rates, reporting losses and cutting staff. Oh, to return to those innocent days of late December.

Oil and gas prices had climbed and energy-company clients fattened their drilling budgets, prompting oil-service providers to call idled crews back to work. Private-equity investors even readied the apparatus to take companies public.

