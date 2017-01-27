Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is gearing up to expand its insurance investments around the world, starting with its latest $1-bllion deal.
The pension fund said Friday that it would take a 21-per-cent stake in Zug, Switzerland-based Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG, buying into the company alongside longtime investment partner Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
