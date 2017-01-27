Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is gearing up to expand its insurance investments around the world, starting with its latest $1-billion (U.S.) deal.

The pension fund said Friday that it would take a 21-per-cent stake in Zug, Switzerland-based Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG, buying into the company alongside long-time investment partner Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

